Charity special sparks feud between celebrities, claims Apprentice star

The Apprentice season 19 trailer
  • Karren Brady revealed tensions between TV presenters Rob Rinder and AJ Odudu during the filming of the forthcoming Celebrity Apprentice special for Children in Need.
  • The clash reportedly began when Rinder, acting as project manager, prioritised personal anecdotes about Christmas over strategic planning for their task.
  • The celebrity teams, featuring stars such as Jake Wood and Angela Scanlon, were tasked with creating gingerbread biscuits in Lapland.
  • Lord Sugar, alongside aides Brady and Mike Soutar, will oversee the specials, which mark the first time the public can purchase items made by the celebrities.
  • The two Celebrity Apprentice episodes are scheduled to air on BBC One on 29 and 30 December.
