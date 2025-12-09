Charity special sparks feud between celebrities, claims Apprentice star
- Karren Brady revealed tensions between TV presenters Rob Rinder and AJ Odudu during the filming of the forthcoming Celebrity Apprentice special for Children in Need.
- The clash reportedly began when Rinder, acting as project manager, prioritised personal anecdotes about Christmas over strategic planning for their task.
- The celebrity teams, featuring stars such as Jake Wood and Angela Scanlon, were tasked with creating gingerbread biscuits in Lapland.
- Lord Sugar, alongside aides Brady and Mike Soutar, will oversee the specials, which mark the first time the public can purchase items made by the celebrities.
- The two Celebrity Apprentice episodes are scheduled to air on BBC One on 29 and 30 December.