Duo take unlikely friendship from Celebrity Traitors to Gogglebox
- Joe Marler and Nick Mohammed, who forged an unlikely friendship on The Celebrity Traitors, are set to reunite for a special Stand Up To Cancer edition of Celebrity Gogglebox.
- The former England rugby player and comedian will offer their unique commentary on a selection of television programmes, airing December 12 at 9pm on Channel 4.
- Their appearance will rekindle a dynamic that famously culminated in Mohammed banishing Marler during The Celebrity Traitors final, despite their initial pact.
- Both Marler and Mohammed expressed humorous sentiments about their reunion, with Marler joking about confronting Mohammed for his betrayal, and both emphasising the importance of supporting Stand Up To Cancer.
- Other celebrity pairings joining the special include Oscar-winning actor Kieran Culkin with his wife Jazz, and Josh Hartnett with his partner Tamsin Egerton.