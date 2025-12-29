Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Celebrity Mastermind Christmas special dubbed ‘embarrassing’ after easy questions

Celebrity Mastermind questions branded 'embarrassing' by viewers
  • The BBC's Mastermind Christmas special has been criticised by viewers.
  • The show was branded "embarrassing" due to the perceived simplicity of some questions posed to celebrity contestants.
  • Examples of questions included identifying the pet that makes "woof woof" noises and what the abbreviation "veg" stands for.
  • Social media users likened the quiz to a "children's quiz" due to its easy nature.
  • Conversely, some viewers defended the programme, stating that the questions were designed to allow home audiences to participate in the charity special.
