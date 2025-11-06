Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Meet the Celebrity Race Across The World 2025 contestants

Lynn Rusk
Dylan and Jackie Llewellyn in Race Across The World
Dylan and Jackie Llewellyn in Race Across The World (BBC/Studio Lambert)
  • A new series of Celebrity Race Across the World will see four celebrity duos race 5,900km across Central America, from Isla Mujeres, Mexico, to Península de La Guajira, Colombia.
  • The contestants include broadcaster Anita Rani with her dad Bal, actor Dylan Llewellyn with his mum Jackie, presenters Tyler West and Molly Rainford, and broadcaster Roman Kemp with his sister Harleymoon.
  • Participants must navigate the journey without phones or internet, trading luxury for basic travel, which contestants describe as a challenging yet transformative experience.
  • Many celebrities, including Harleymoon and Roman Kemp, and Tyler West and Molly Rainford, reflected on how the intense journey strengthened their relationships and fostered deeper understanding.
  • The series, which promises adventure and personal growth, is set to air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday, November 6.

