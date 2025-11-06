Meet the Celebrity Race Across The World 2025 contestants
- A new series of Celebrity Race Across the World will see four celebrity duos race 5,900km across Central America, from Isla Mujeres, Mexico, to Península de La Guajira, Colombia.
- The contestants include broadcaster Anita Rani with her dad Bal, actor Dylan Llewellyn with his mum Jackie, presenters Tyler West and Molly Rainford, and broadcaster Roman Kemp with his sister Harleymoon.
- Participants must navigate the journey without phones or internet, trading luxury for basic travel, which contestants describe as a challenging yet transformative experience.
- Many celebrities, including Harleymoon and Roman Kemp, and Tyler West and Molly Rainford, reflected on how the intense journey strengthened their relationships and fostered deeper understanding.
- The series, which promises adventure and personal growth, is set to air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday, November 6.