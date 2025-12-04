Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Celebrity Race Across the World forced to change rules again amid safety fears

Celebrity Race Across the World season 3 trailer
  • Celebrity Race Across the World contestants travelled through Colombia for the penultimate leg of the race
  • However, the journey was disrupted by significant safety concerns, prompting an intervention from BBC producers.
  • Reports of armed attacks in the Antioquia region necessitated a modification of the show's rules.
  • The step was taken to shuttle the teams to an airport and arrange flights, a departure from the competition's usual no-fly policy, citing safety reasons.
  • Molly Rainford and Tyler West become the first pair to reach the fifth checkpoint, but Anita Rani and her father, Balvinder, missed a crucial flight.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in