Celebrity Race Across the World’s Molly Rainford and Tyler West struck by food poisoning

Tyler West share news of engagement to Strictly co-star Molly Rainford
  • Leg three of Celebrity Race Across the World took a tough turn for Molly Rainford and Tyler West, who were struck down by food poisoning in El Salvador.
  • The couple fell ill shortly after reaching El Zonte, their second checkpoint.
  • Molly was the first to show symptoms of food poisoning, and was absent from breakfast when Tyler met fellow competitors Dylan and Jackie Llewellyn for breakfast.
  • Later, it was revealed Tyler had also succumbed to the illness. Molly said it had been a “rough 24 hours. I don’t know if we ate something dodgy but we got a bit of food poisoning”.
  • When they stopped for the night in a hotel, Tyler said: "I feel like death. Just grateful we have got a bed to sleep in. Molly is doing a phenomenal job of looking after me."

