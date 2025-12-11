Celebrity Race Across the World star reveals the key lessons he learned from his sister while on the show
- Roman Kemp expressed concern about being labelled a "nepo kid" if he and his sister Harleymoon overspent on Celebrity Race Across The World.
- The siblings, children of Martin Kemp and Shirlie Holliman, are among the contestants in the BBC reality show's third series, which involves a 3,670-mile race across Central America.
- Other celebrity participants include Dylan Llewellyn with his mother, Anita Rani with her father, and DJ Tyler West with his girlfriend.
- Roman learned from Harleymoon to embrace situations he cannot control, while she learned from him the importance of expressing emotions honestly.
- The final episode, airing on Thursday, will see the pairs race to the finish line on the remote Peninsula de La Guajira in Colombia.