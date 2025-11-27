Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Celebrity Race Across The World stars were forced to break major rule

Dylan Llewellyn and his mum tease 'emotional' Race Across the World scenes to come
  • The Celebrity Race Across the World stars were forced to break a major rule of the show on Thursday’s episode and catch a flight.
  • The dramatic rule break occurred at the third checkpoint, marking the halfway point of the race, where teams received an urgent announcement.
  • It said: "It is not possible for the race to continue through Nicaragua. Teams must fly to Liberia (Costa Rica), where the race will resume."
  • Narrator John Hannah subsequently clarified the extraordinary measure, saying: "As the permission to film in the neighbouring country of Nicaragua was not granted, teams will resume the race just 90km away from its border in Liberia, Costa Rica."
  • Despite the disruption, the top three teams, separated by a mere eight minutes, departed the airport in the same order, maintaining their allowed time gaps.

