The big Race Across The World rule change as two teams forced to pause
- Contestants on the BBC series Celebrity Race Across the World faced significant disruptions to their journeys across Central America, with protests in Guatemala forcing some teams to halt their progress.
- Siblings Roman Kemp and Harleymoon, alongside Anita Rani and her father, Bal, were among those who had to pause their races due to violent clashes and blocked roads within the country.
- Other pairings managed to navigate around the unrest; Dylan Llewellyn and his mother, Jackie, took an alternative route through Guatemala, while Molly Rainford and Tyler West opted to travel via Belize.
- The volatile situation in the region also prompted an unprecedented rule change for the show. For the first time, contestants were prohibited from travelling after dark for safety reasons.
- This new directive was implemented due to increasing crime and trafficking prevalent at night in El Salvador, the destination for the teams' second checkpoint.