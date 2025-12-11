Celebrity Race Across the World winners reveal key reason for success on the show
- Roman and Harleymoon Kemp were crowned winners of Celebrity Race Across the World after a dramatic finale.
- With the teams racing to the final checkpoint at the Peninsula de La Guajira in Colombia., the Kemps beat Tyler West and Molly Rainford by just two minutes.
- When asked about whether there was a particular moment or decision that helped them to victory, Harleymoon said: “No, I think it was consistent teamwork. I think we both looked after each other so much.”
- She added that she looked after Roman, but “physically, he organised that race for us and made sure that we had enough money and triple checked we were going in the right direction”.
- The pair received praise from viewers for being open open and showing their vulnerability on the show.