Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Who won Celebrity Race Across The World? Winners revealed in nail-biting finale

Celebrity Race Across the World winner revealed
  • Roman Kemp and his sister, Harleymoon Kemp, were announced as the winners of Celebrity Race Across the World.
  • The siblings were the first to cross the finish line at the Guajira Peninsula in Colombia during the final episode, which aired on Thursday, 11 December.
  • Their victory followed a challenging 33-day, 5,900km trek through Central America.
  • They secured the top spot by beating fellow contestants Molly Rainford and Tyler West by a narrow margin of two minutes.
  • The star-studded BBC reality series also featured broadcaster Anita Rani and her father Bal, and actor Dylan Llewellyn with his mother Jackie.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in