Strictly and Neighbours stars among new Celebrity SAS cast

Gareth Gates breaks down as he wins Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
  • Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is scheduled to return to screens in January next year, featuring an eight-part series filmed in North Africa.
  • The new series will pit Team Australia against Team UK, with chief instructor Billy Billingham and his team of directing staff leading the gruelling training.
  • Reality television personality Dani Dyer-Bowen, known for winning Love Island, is among the confirmed contestants, aiming to test her mental and physical resilience.
  • Other notable participants include former Love Island contestant Gabby Allen, rugby player Ben Cohen, cricketer Graeme Swann and actors from Neighbours and Home and Away.
  • Unlike other reality shows, contestants are not eliminated but are culled by the directing staff or can withdraw themselves, with those remaining at the end declared winners.
In full

