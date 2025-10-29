Celebrity Traitors’ Alan Carr screams while crossing bridge in hilarious challenge
- Alan Carr participated in a Celebrity Traitors’ challenge requiring him to cross a suspended bridge high in the air.
- During the challenge, Carr expressed fear, screaming and stating the bridge was 'well wobbly' as Kate Garraway guided him.
- Despite his apprehension, Carr successfully completed the precarious crossing without falling.
- His efforts secured an additional £2,000 for the prize pot on the BBC reality show.
