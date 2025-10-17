Kate Garraway shares her view on Celebrity Traitors’ tactics
- Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway, 58, is competing on BBC One's The Celebrity Traitors and has described herself as "a little chaotic" and "disorganised".
- Garraway has faced accusations of "traitor-like behaviours" from fellow contestants, including sports broadcaster Clare Balding and retired Olympic diver Tom Daley.
- During a recent episode, traitors Alan Carr, Jonathan Ross, and Cat Burns deliberated murdering Garraway, with Carr suggesting she would simply get lost in a broom cupboard.
- Garraway responded on GMB, explaining her "chaotic" nature and tendency to get confused within the castle, which she believes inspired Carr's comment.
- The first episode of The Celebrity Traitors has attracted over 11.7 million viewers, making it the biggest unscripted debut in the UK since 2022.