Paloma Faith hits out at friend for Celebrity Traitors betrayal
- Paloma Faith expressed surprise and disappointment after her friend Alan Carr eliminated her from 'The Celebrity Traitors'.
- Carr, who was chosen as a Traitor, 'murdered' Faith by pretending to remove a piece of hair from her face.
- Faith stated on 'The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked' that she would not have done the same to Carr if their roles were reversed.
- Despite her initial feelings, Faith has since forgiven Carr, describing him as 'extremely lovable'.
- Viewers found Carr's struggles as a Traitor and his feigned surprise at Faith's elimination to be a highlight of the show.