Celebrity Traitor Alan Carr tells all on Paloma Faith friendship after ‘betrayal’
- Comedian Alan Carr has revealed that singer Paloma Faith is "not happy" after he "murdered" her on the BBC game show Celebrity Traitors.
- Carr defended his decision, stating that as a Traitor, it was his role to eliminate contestants, comparing it to the show's premise.
- He expressed frustration over social media backlash, where viewers criticised him for betraying Faith, despite the nature of the game.
- Carr explained he chose to "kill" Faith, a friend, because it would have been "creepy" to eliminate less familiar A-listers like Stephen Fry or Celia Imrie.
- Despite the initial upset, Faith has reportedly forgiven Carr, whom she finds "extremely lovable", and Carr plans to make amends by taking her out for dinner.