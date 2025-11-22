Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Great’ TV presenter suggested for Celebrity Traitors season two

Alan Carr makes hilarious admission after tearful victory
  • Comedian Alan Carr, winner of Celebrity Traitors, suggested his BBC renovation show co-star Amanda Holden would be an excellent contestant for the reality gameshow's second series.
  • Carr joked about 'murdering' Holden, similar to how he eliminated his friend Paloma Faith on the show, and reflected on appearing like a 'sociopath' due to the editing.
  • He confirmed his friendship with Faith remained strong despite initial rumours following her early elimination from the programme.
  • Carr secured the £87,500 prize pot for Neuroblastoma UK after deceiving faithfuls Nick Mohammed and David Olusoga in the final moments.
  • Neuroblastoma UK, a charity funding research for a rare childhood cancer, expressed immense gratitude to Carr, highlighting his nine years as a dedicated patron.
