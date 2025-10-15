Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Who was banished and murdered in latest Celebrity Traitors episode?

Tameka Empson's reaction as EastEnders star vanished in Celebrity Traitors
  • An action-packed episode of The Celebrity Traitors featured two banishments and a murder.
  • YouTube star Niko Omilana and EastEnders actress Tameka Empson were voted out at the roundtable, both revealing they were faithfuls.
  • Traitors Jonathan Ross, Alan Carr, and Cat Burns murdered retired Olympic diver Tom Daley, whose absence was noted at breakfast.
  • Alan Carr commented on the impact of Daley's murder, following his previous murder of singer Paloma Faith.
  • The celebrity series, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, tasks faithfuls with identifying traitors to win a charity prize, and it attracted over six million viewers at its launch.
In full

