Future of Celebrity Traitors revealed after record-breaking first series

Alan Carr makes hilarious admission after tearful victory
  • The BBC has confirmed that 'Celebrity Traitors' will return for a second series, alongside its spin-off show 'Uncloaked'.
  • The inaugural series of 'Celebrity Traitors' garnered 14.8 million views, making it the biggest single episode of TV this year.
  • The final episode broke records, achieving 1.9 million live requests on BBC iPlayer, the highest for any entertainment episode on the streaming service.
  • Traitor Alan Carr won the £87,500 prize pot for his chosen charity, Neuroblastoma UK, after successfully deceiving fellow finalists.
  • The BBC's Head of Entertainment, Kalpna Patel-Knight, announced that the second series is expected in 2026, promising another unmissable season.
