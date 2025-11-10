Future of Celebrity Traitors revealed after record-breaking first series
- The BBC has confirmed that 'Celebrity Traitors' will return for a second series, alongside its spin-off show 'Uncloaked'.
- The inaugural series of 'Celebrity Traitors' garnered 14.8 million views, making it the biggest single episode of TV this year.
- The final episode broke records, achieving 1.9 million live requests on BBC iPlayer, the highest for any entertainment episode on the streaming service.
- Traitor Alan Carr won the £87,500 prize pot for his chosen charity, Neuroblastoma UK, after successfully deceiving fellow finalists.
- The BBC's Head of Entertainment, Kalpna Patel-Knight, announced that the second series is expected in 2026, promising another unmissable season.