Faithfuls banished in record numbers as Celebrity Traitors stay hidden
- The cast of Celebrity Traitors has set a new record for the most Faithfuls eliminated without successfully identifying a Traitor.
- In the latest episode, Mark Bonnar was banished, Joe Wilkinson was murdered, and Sir Stephen Fry was banished after receiving four votes.
- The current Traitors, Jonathan Ross, Alan Carr, and Cat Burns, remain undetected after six episodes, with 10 Faithfuls removed from the game.
- This season's performance is statistically worse than previous series, where Traitors were unmasked after fewer faithful eliminations.
- In 2022’s debut series, the contestants lost eight Faithfuls before finally discovering a Traitor, while in seasons two and three, the group lost just four members of their group before a Traitor was unmasked.