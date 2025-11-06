How much Celebrity Traitors finalists could win if they are victorious tonight
- The first-ever edition of Celebrity Traitors is set to air its grand finale, featuring a star-studded cast competing for a charity cash prize.
- Celebrities participating in the series, including Stephen Fry, Alan Carr, and Paloma Faith, were reportedly paid a flat fee of £40,000 for their appearance.
- The prize pot for the winning celebrity can reach up to £100,000, with the exact amount depending on performance in challenges.
- Unlike the regular version of the show, the prize money won by the celebrities will be donated to a charity of their choice.
- Claudia Winkleman hosts the series, with Joe Marler, Alan Carr, Cat Burns, David Olusoga and Nick Mohammed remaining as the five finalists ahead of the finale on Thursday 6 November.