Celebrity Traitors final: How will it work and who could win the money?

Traitors winner reveals how to succeed in game
  • The final episode of The Celebrity Traitors will feature the remaining five contestants competing in a challenge to increase the prize pot, followed by a banishment.
  • A key twist in the final is that banished contestants will not reveal their status, making it more challenging for the Faithfuls to determine how many Traitors remain.
  • After the initial banishment, players will vote on whether to end the game, with further banishments occurring if any contestant chooses to continue.
  • The game concludes when all remaining players unanimously agree to end it, at which point they will individually reveal their status as either a Faithful or a Traitor.
  • If only Faithfuls remain, they will split the prize fund for their chosen charities; however, if any Traitors are left, they will steal the entire prize for their own charities.
