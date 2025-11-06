Nick Mohammed opens up on shock vote in Celebrity Traitors finale
- Actor Nick Mohammed has opened up on his shock vote in the final of Celebrity Traitors.
- In the series finale, he opted to banish Joe Marler despite forming an alliance with the former rugby union star.
- The pair struck an alliance to vote traitor Cat Burns off the show, before Mohammed turned on Marler later on.
- Speaking on Uncloaked, Mohammed revealed there is no bad blood between the two.
- He also revealed that although Marler calls him ‘Judas’ in text messages, he occasionally replaces the ‘u’ with a heart, reflecting how the pair are on good terms.