Celebrity Traitors final attracts gigantic viewing figures for BBC
- The Celebrity Traitors final garnered a substantial audience, averaging 11.1 million viewers and peaking at 12 million.
- This marked the BBC's largest overnight audience since the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special last year.
- The final is now considered one of the most-watched television events of the year.
- These figures represent overnight viewership, with the total audience expected to increase significantly once iPlayer streams are factored in.