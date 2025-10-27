Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Joe Marler ‘uncomfortable’ amid Celebrity Traitors accusations

Celebrity Traitors’ Joe Marler accused of creating an ‘awkward atmosphere’ as roundtable vote gets heated
  • Celebrity Traitors contestant Joe Marler has described his time on the BBC show as both humbling and "incredibly uncomfortable", ultimately calling it "one of the best experiences" of his life.
  • The former England rugby player, who retired last November, has admitted he felt a lack of recognition outside the rugby world, even being mistaken for a “sound guy” or props manager on set.
  • Marler, a Faithful player, has started to draw suspicion due to his impassioned contributions during the heated round table discussions.
  • The current cast of Celebrity Traitors is statistically the worst-performing in the show's history, with 10 Faithfuls banished or "murdered" and no Traitors successfully identified after six episodes.
  • Fellow contestant Stephen Fry, who was banished as a Faithful, earlier said he "lost all faith" in his own judgment due to the Traitors' scheming.
