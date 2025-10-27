Joe Marler ‘uncomfortable’ amid Celebrity Traitors accusations
- Celebrity Traitors contestant Joe Marler has described his time on the BBC show as both humbling and "incredibly uncomfortable", ultimately calling it "one of the best experiences" of his life.
- The former England rugby player, who retired last November, has admitted he felt a lack of recognition outside the rugby world, even being mistaken for a “sound guy” or props manager on set.
- Marler, a Faithful player, has started to draw suspicion due to his impassioned contributions during the heated round table discussions.
- The current cast of Celebrity Traitors is statistically the worst-performing in the show's history, with 10 Faithfuls banished or "murdered" and no Traitors successfully identified after six episodes.
- Fellow contestant Stephen Fry, who was banished as a Faithful, earlier said he "lost all faith" in his own judgment due to the Traitors' scheming.