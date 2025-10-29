One traitor banished and a faithful murdered on Celebrity Traitors
- Jonathan Ross was banished from The Celebrity Traitors after being correctly identified as a traitor by the faithful contestants.
- Ross received six of eight votes at the roundtable, including from his fellow traitors, leading to his dramatic reveal and subsequent jubilant cheers from the faithful.
- Host Claudia Winkleman announced that this episode marked the last time banished players would immediately reveal their allegiance.
- The two remaining traitors, Alan Carr and Cat Burns, were instructed to perform their next 'murder' in plain sight, requiring one to toast the victim.
- Earlier in the episode, comedian Lucy Beaumont was 'murdered' in the first face-to-face killing, and the contestants successfully banked £10,000 in a challenge.