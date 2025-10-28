Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Celebrity Traitors star Jonathan Ross warned by bosses over ‘breach of contract’

Jonathan Ross on The Celebrity Traitors
Jonathan Ross on The Celebrity Traitors (BBC)
  • Jonathan Ross has revealed that Celebrity Traitors bosses issued him with a list of topics he is forbidden from discussing.
  • The warning came after Ross previously disclosed that many 'brilliant' scenes were edited out of the A-list edition of the BBC game show.
  • He stated on his 'Reel Talk' podcast that the list serves as a reminder of his contractual obligations, designed to protect the game's integrity for viewers.
  • Ross is currently a 'Traitor' in the series, working with Cat Burns and Alan Carr, and the Faithfuls have so far failed to identify any Traitors.
  • The current cast of Faithfuls is statistically the worst-performing in the show's history, with Lucy Beaumont, Nick Mohammed and Kate Garraway facing potential elimination.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in