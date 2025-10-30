Celebrity Traitors star Jonathan Ross slammed by viewers for ‘ruining series’
- Jonathan Ross became the first Traitor to be banished from Celebrity Traitors after three weeks of the of game.
- Viewers criticised Ross for his visible reactions when fellow Traitors Cat Burns and Alan Carr voted for him, suggesting he inadvertently exposed them and 'ruined' the series.
- Some fans defended Ross, arguing he redirected suspicion towards a Faithful, while others criticised the Traitors' overall strategy.
- Upon his banishment, Ross initially feigned being a Faithful before dramatically revealing his true Traitor identity.
- The episode concluded with Burns and Carr tasked with murdering another Faithful, and a new rule was introduced where future banished players will no longer reveal their true status.