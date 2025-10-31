Kate Garraway’s heartwarming Celebrity Traitors admission after years of sadness
- TV presenter Kate Garraway was banished from The Celebrity Traitors on Thursday night.
- Garraway expressed a "sneaky feeling" that comedian Alan Carr, whom she called a "mega star", will win the series.
- She reflected on the show's intensity, stating she did not take her banishment personally, having experienced "genuine life or death" situations.
- Garraway also shared that the show allowed her to "play and be silly" after years of sadness following her husband Derek Draper's death.
- The series finale, featuring finalists Alan Carr, Cat Burns, Joe Marler, Nick Mohammed, and David Olusoga, is scheduled for 6 November on BBC One.