Kate Garraway’s heartwarming Celebrity Traitors admission after years of sadness

  • TV presenter Kate Garraway was banished from The Celebrity Traitors on Thursday night.
  • Garraway expressed a "sneaky feeling" that comedian Alan Carr, whom she called a "mega star", will win the series.
  • She reflected on the show's intensity, stating she did not take her banishment personally, having experienced "genuine life or death" situations.
  • Garraway also shared that the show allowed her to "play and be silly" after years of sadness following her husband Derek Draper's death.
  • The series finale, featuring finalists Alan Carr, Cat Burns, Joe Marler, Nick Mohammed, and David Olusoga, is scheduled for 6 November on BBC One.
