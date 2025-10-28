Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Celebrity Traitors: Mark Bonnar names one thing that made him enjoy show again

Mark Bonnar on The Celebrity Traitors
Mark Bonnar on The Celebrity Traitors (BBC)
  • Mark Bonnar, known for his roles in Line of Duty and Shetland, was banished from The Celebrity Traitors in episode six on 23 October after a tense round table.
  • His exit followed a deadlock vote with fellow Faithful David Olusoga, whose protective shield meant Bonnar's time in the castle came to an end.
  • Mark initially felt disappointed but now enjoys watching the programme again, stating it was probably the way he would have wanted to go.
  • He attributed his banishment to fellow contestant Joe Marler's comments about his villainous TV roles and Traitor Alan Carr's influence, which led others to suspect him.
  • The actor finds it fascinating to watch the show back with his family, seeing unseen conversations and who harboured suspicions about him.
