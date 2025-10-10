What you need to know about The Celebrity Traitors as first faithful murdered in plain sight
- Singer Paloma Faith was revealed as the first contestant murdered in The Celebrity Traitors, following a dramatic episode where a slow-release poison was administered.
- Presenter Claudia Winkleman announced that one of the 19 contestants would be dead by the end of the day from poison planted the night before.
- Faith, alongside Lucy Beaumont and Niko Omilana, was made to lie in a coffin at a cemetery, with competitors debating who the murdered faithful could be.
- Traitors Alan Carr, Jonathan Ross, and Cat Burns were responsible for the murder, with Carr applying the poison to Faith's face using a lily's pollen.
- Faith joked about Carr's sweating during the interaction and expressed that her reputation remained intact, while the show continues to air on BBC One on Wednesdays and Thursdays.