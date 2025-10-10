Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Independent Bulletin

What you need to know about The Celebrity Traitors as first faithful murdered in plain sight

Stephen Fry in The Traitors
Stephen Fry in The Traitors (BBC)
  • Singer Paloma Faith was revealed as the first contestant murdered in The Celebrity Traitors, following a dramatic episode where a slow-release poison was administered.
  • Presenter Claudia Winkleman announced that one of the 19 contestants would be dead by the end of the day from poison planted the night before.
  • Faith, alongside Lucy Beaumont and Niko Omilana, was made to lie in a coffin at a cemetery, with competitors debating who the murdered faithful could be.
  • Traitors Alan Carr, Jonathan Ross, and Cat Burns were responsible for the murder, with Carr applying the poison to Faith's face using a lily's pollen.
  • Faith joked about Carr's sweating during the interaction and expressed that her reputation remained intact, while the show continues to air on BBC One on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

