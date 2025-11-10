Celebrity Traitors star says extensive reaction to shocking finale was edited out of episode
- Nick Mohammed expressed extreme shock and used expletives after Alan Carr revealed himself as a Traitor and won the £87,500 prize in the Celebrity Traitors final.
- The Ted Lasso actor confirmed to The Times that producers edited out a more extensive, expletive-laden version of his reaction.
- Mohammed, alongside fellow Faithful David Olusoga, was completely fooled by Carr's deception in the game's grand finale.
- He described losing control of his legs and falling to the floor upon the revelation, though he also recognised it would make "great television".
- Carr's emotional reaction to winning was attributed to the deceit taking its toll and the significant amount won for his charity, Neuroblastoma UK.