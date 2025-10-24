Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Stephen Fry praises Celebrity Traitor Jonathan Ross with four-word statement

Stephen Fry says he has lost all faith in his judgement after Celebrity Traitors exit
  • Stephen Fry was the fifth Faithful contestant to be banished from this year's series of Celebrity Traitors.
  • His exit occurred while Jonathan Ross, who is a Traitor, managed to avoid elimination despite fellow contestants' suspicions.
  • Appearing on Celebrity Traitors Uncloaked, Fry confessed he had "lost all faith in whatever judgment I thought I had".
  • Host Ed Gamble revealed the true Traitors to Fry, who expressed surprise at the revelation.
  • Fry commended Jonathan Ross, saying "he played a blinder" after discovering he was one of the actual Traitors.
