Stephen Fry praises Celebrity Traitor Jonathan Ross with four-word statement
- Stephen Fry was the fifth Faithful contestant to be banished from this year's series of Celebrity Traitors.
- His exit occurred while Jonathan Ross, who is a Traitor, managed to avoid elimination despite fellow contestants' suspicions.
- Appearing on Celebrity Traitors Uncloaked, Fry confessed he had "lost all faith in whatever judgment I thought I had".
- Host Ed Gamble revealed the true Traitors to Fry, who expressed surprise at the revelation.
- Fry commended Jonathan Ross, saying "he played a blinder" after discovering he was one of the actual Traitors.