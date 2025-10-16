Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Actor tells of brutal Celebrity Traitors elimination

Tameka Empson's reaction as EastEnders star vanished in Celebrity Traitors
  • EastEnders actor Tameka Empson, a Faithful, was banished from Celebrity Traitors and said she is “so upset” but “it is what it is”.
  • YouTube prankster Niko Omilana was the first contestant voted out in the same episode, admitting he was embarrassed by the early exit.
  • Olympic diver Tom Daley was “murdered” by the Traitors, stating he was disappointed to leave early but enjoyed his time on the show.
  • Following Empson's banishment, the Traitors met to select their next victim, considering Ruth Codd, Charlotte Church, and David Olusoga.
  • Actor Celia Imrie provided a light-hearted moment by nervously breaking wind during a tense challenge.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in