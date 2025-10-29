Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Celebrity Traitors’ Tom Daley on viral side-eye meme

The Celeb Traitors' Tom Daley on viral 'side eye' and 'flabbergasted' moments
  • Tom Daley has reacted to his viral 'side-eye' moment from 'The Celebrity Traitors' during an appearance on 'The One Show'.
  • The Olympic diver recalled giving Kate Garraway a disapproving stare in the second episode after she expressed being 'flabbergasted' by Paloma Faith’s 'murder'.
  • Daley confessed he 'didn’t realise that I was doing that much of a side-eye' at the time, stating it 'didn’t feel ‘memeable’ in the moment'.
  • He only became aware of the moment's virality after receiving numerous texts, leading host Lauren Laverne to jokingly advise him against playing poker.
  • Watch the video in full above.
