Huge star and self-confessed superfan of The Celebrity Traitors hints at future appearance

  • Hollywood actor Tom Hiddleston has hinted at his desire to appear on The Celebrity Traitors.
  • Speaking on BBC Radio 2, Hiddleston declared himself a huge fan of the show.
  • He described the BBC reality series as "maybe the best television I’ve ever seen".
  • The first season of The Celebrity Traitors, which launched in October, was a significant success.
  • It attracted an average of 13 million viewers per episode.
