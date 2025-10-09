Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The celebrity who has emerged as a Traitors fan-favourite

Clare Balding accidentally locks in number during Traitors challenge
  • The celebrity edition of "The Traitors" has launched, featuring Alan Carr, Jonathan Ross, and Cat Burns as the initial traitors.
  • Comedian Alan Carr's visibly nervous reaction to being chosen as a traitor by host Claudia Winkleman has left viewers in hysterics.
  • Fans have widely praised Carr's casting, describing his performance as "TV gold" and a highlight worth their television licence fee.
  • The series involves 19 celebrities competing at Ardross Castle in Scotland, with the ultimate goal of winning £100,000 for their chosen charity.
  • Others taking part in the series include actors Celia Imrie, Mark Bonnar, Tameka Empson and Ruth Codd, former QI host Stephen Fry and broadcasters Kate Garraway and Clare Balding.
