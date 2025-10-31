Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tom Daley pushed for Celebrity Traitors resurrection

Kate Garraway addresses Tom Daley's iconic Celebrity Traitors eye rolls
  • Olympic gold medallist Tom Daley, a Faithful contestant on Celebrity Traitors, was "murdered" by the traitors in episode three.
  • Daley suggested to producers that eliminated players should be "resurrected" after the first four murders, but his idea was rejected.
  • He expressed frustration at not being chosen as a Traitor, stating he prefers to be in control, especially as an athlete.
  • Daley revealed he was prohibited from wearing items from his knitwear brand, Made With Love by Tom Daley, on the show due to rules against self-promotion.
  • He spent his downtime knitting constantly, finding it a useful activity as contestants' phones were confiscated.
