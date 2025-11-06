Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Winner of Celebrity Traitors revealed after tense series finale

Alan Carr forced to defend 'Shieldgate' at finale roundtable
  • Alan Carr was crowned the winner of Celebrity Traitors in a tense series finale.
  • He was overcome with emotion after he declared: “I am and have always been a traitor. He added: “I’m so sorry, it’s been tearing me apart.” He was comforted by historian David Olusoga and actor Nick Mohammed, who said: “You did brilliantly.
  • Carr also declared that the prize money, which amounted to £87,500, will go to the children’s charity Neuroblastoma UK.
  • Former rugby player Joe Marler was banished from the game after Mohammed, despite their alliance, voted against him.
  • Marler and Mohammed successfully eliminated singer Cat Burns, with Mohammed convincing Olusoga to vote for her.

