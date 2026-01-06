Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Celine Dion promises more TikTok content as singer says she is ‘becoming cool’

Celine Dion announces she's 'learning how this TikTok world works'
  • Celine Dion is increasing her presence on TikTok, stating she is "learning how this TikTok world works".
  • The 57-year-old singer revealed her children encouraged her to post more content on the social media platform.
  • In a video, Dion, wearing a hoodie with her name on it, expressed excitement about becoming "cool" on TikTok.
  • She shared the video with the caption: "So here I am, learning how this TikTok world works…one video at a time!"
