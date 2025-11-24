Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Celebrities to revisit their favourite childhood toys in new documentary

Hamleys announce 'iconic' top ten toys for Christmas
  • A new Channel 4 documentary, currently titledTop Toys Of All Time, will offer an exclusive, after-hours glimpse into the iconic Hamleys toy shop this Christmas.
  • The programme will feature celebrities such as Alison Hammond and her son Aiden, Jonathan Ross and his daughter Honey, and comedian Lou Sanders with Harriet Kemsley, revisiting childhood play.
  • It will delve into the stories behind enduring toy crazes, showcasing classic favourites like Cabbage Patch Kids, Operation, Lego, and Hungry Hippos.
  • The documentary will incorporate archive footage, including 1970s and 80s adverts, and is inspired by Hamleys’ own Top 100 Toys Of All Time list.
  • Producers and Hamleys representatives highlighted the documentary's feel-good, nostalgic celebration of toys and childhood, aiming to capture the universal appeal of play.
In full

