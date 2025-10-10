Much-loved TV presenter says father died after living with ‘dark cloud he could not lift’
- Loose Women presenter Charlene White announced the death of her father, Denniston, who took his own life.
- White revealed that her father had been living with a 'dark cloud' he could not lift, leading to his decision.
- The family chose to be open about the cause of death, stating that hiding emotions helps no one.
- White shared that the family celebrated a Jamaican nine night, a traditional funeral celebration, to process their grief.
- Denniston was remembered as an amazing dad, stepdad, friend, brother, grandad, uncle, cousin, and husband.