Much-loved TV presenter says father died after living with ‘dark cloud he could not lift’

Charlene White announced the death of her father
Charlene White announced the death of her father (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros)
  • Loose Women presenter Charlene White announced the death of her father, Denniston, who took his own life.
  • White revealed that her father had been living with a 'dark cloud' he could not lift, leading to his decision.
  • The family chose to be open about the cause of death, stating that hiding emotions helps no one.
  • White shared that the family celebrated a Jamaican nine night, a traditional funeral celebration, to process their grief.
  • Denniston was remembered as an amazing dad, stepdad, friend, brother, grandad, uncle, cousin, and husband.
