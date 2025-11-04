Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Loose Women star defends poppy decision following backlash

Royal British Legion light up homes with flowers as they launch poppy appeal
  • Loose Women presenter Charlene White has defended her decision not to wear a poppy on air, following renewed criticism from viewers.
  • White explained that her refusal stems from broadcasting impartiality rules concerning charities, which prevent her from visibly supporting one over others on screen.
  • She clarified that she supports the Royal British Legion, donates to the charity, and wears a poppy off-screen.
  • White shared a 2013 letter from the Royal British Legion confirming their support for her personal choice and condemning those who abused her.
  • She highlighted the "hate, vitriol and racism" she faces, particularly while grieving the recent death of her father, an RAF veteran, by suicide.
