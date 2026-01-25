Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Charli XCX’s film The Moment receives mixed reviews

Charli XCX
Charli XCX (Getty Images)
  • Charli XCX's new mockumentary film, The Moment, premiered at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.
  • Produced by A24, the film is a fictionalised account of the cultural phenomenon surrounding her 2024 album, Brat, and features a cast including Kylie Jenner and Alexander Skarsgard.
  • The film has received mixed reviews from critics, with some praising Charli XCX's acting while others found it “unconvincing” or “horribly misguided”.
  • Publications like The Hollywood Reporter and The Playlist commended the pop star's performance, describing her as a “natural, engaging actor” and delivering a “borderline heartbreaking” monologue.
  • Conversely, Variety called the film “unconvincing” and Screen Rant labelled it “horribly misguided”, with Screen Daily describing it as “a hit and miss affair” before its release in British and Irish cinemas from 20 February.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in