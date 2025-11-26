Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving this holiday season

Charlie Brown says grace in Thanksgiving episode
  • The 1973 animated special, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, is now exclusively available to stream on Apple TV, having moved from its traditional broadcast days.
  • Apple TV obtained the rights to all Peanuts holiday specials in 2020, meaning they are no longer available on other streaming platforms.
  • Viewers need an Apple TV subscription, priced at $12.99 monthly, though new customers can access a free seven-day trial or three free months with a new Apple device purchase.
  • A free viewing window for non-subscribers on Apple TV passed on 15 and 16 November, and previous free broadcasts on PBS have not occurred since.
  • For a non-streaming option, fans can purchase physical DVD or Blu-Ray copies of the Emmy-winning cartoon, which depicts Charlie Brown and friends preparing a chaotic Thanksgiving feast.
