How to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving this holiday season
- The 1973 animated special, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, is now exclusively available to stream on Apple TV, having moved from its traditional broadcast days.
- Apple TV obtained the rights to all Peanuts holiday specials in 2020, meaning they are no longer available on other streaming platforms.
- Viewers need an Apple TV subscription, priced at $12.99 monthly, though new customers can access a free seven-day trial or three free months with a new Apple device purchase.
- A free viewing window for non-subscribers on Apple TV passed on 15 and 16 November, and previous free broadcasts on PBS have not occurred since.
- For a non-streaming option, fans can purchase physical DVD or Blu-Ray copies of the Emmy-winning cartoon, which depicts Charlie Brown and friends preparing a chaotic Thanksgiving feast.