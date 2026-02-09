Charlie Puth praised for ‘perfect’ Super Bowl anthem performance
- Pop star Charlie Puth delivered a widely praised rendition of the national anthem at the 2026 Super Bowl.
- His "pitch-perfect" performance, featuring a jazzy twist with a choir and orchestra, surprised many viewers.
- Puth had faced earlier skepticism on social media regarding his vocal talent for the anthem.
- He had previously promised a "special arrangement" and aimed for one of his "best vocal performances."
- Social media users expressed astonishment and admiration for his "flawless" and "beautiful" rendition.
