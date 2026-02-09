Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Charlie Puth praised for ‘perfect’ Super Bowl anthem performance

Charlie Puth, Coco Jones share how they're preparing for their Super Bowl 2026 performances
  • Pop star Charlie Puth delivered a widely praised rendition of the national anthem at the 2026 Super Bowl.
  • His "pitch-perfect" performance, featuring a jazzy twist with a choir and orchestra, surprised many viewers.
  • Puth had faced earlier skepticism on social media regarding his vocal talent for the anthem.
  • He had previously promised a "special arrangement" and aimed for one of his "best vocal performances."
  • Social media users expressed astonishment and admiration for his "flawless" and "beautiful" rendition.
