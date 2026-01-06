Chevy Chase clip insulting director sparks online uproar
- A clip from the new CNN documentary I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not has gone viral, featuring the 82-year-old comedian insulting its director.
- Chevy Chase told director Marina Zenovich she was "not bright enough" to understand him when she attempted to "figure him out" for the film.
- Chase later appeared to backtrack, explaining that he is "complex" and "deep" and reacts spontaneously to people trying to understand him.
- The incident has sparked widespread online debate, with some social media users criticizing Chase as "insufferable" while others defended him.
- Zenovich stated in an interview that while she had never experienced such rudeness, it unexpectedly provided an entry point for her filmmaking approach.