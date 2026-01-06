Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Chevy Chase clip insulting director sparks online uproar

Chevy Chase is the rudest celebrity Marina Zenovich has ever interviewed
  • A clip from the new CNN documentary I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not has gone viral, featuring the 82-year-old comedian insulting its director.
  • Chevy Chase told director Marina Zenovich she was "not bright enough" to understand him when she attempted to "figure him out" for the film.
  • Chase later appeared to backtrack, explaining that he is "complex" and "deep" and reacts spontaneously to people trying to understand him.
  • The incident has sparked widespread online debate, with some social media users criticizing Chase as "insufferable" while others defended him.
  • Zenovich stated in an interview that while she had never experienced such rudeness, it unexpectedly provided an entry point for her filmmaking approach.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in