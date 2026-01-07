Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Chevy Chase slammed for three-word critique of female director

Chevy Chase says Community ‘wasn’t funny enough’ for him
  • Chevy Chase, the 82-year-old comedian and original Saturday Night Live cast member, has sparked online uproar following a viral clip from a new documentary.
  • In the CNN documentary I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not, he tells director Marina Zenovich she is 'not bright enough' to understand him.
  • Chase later attempted to clarify his remarks, explaining that he is a complex and deep individual who is easily hurt and guards himself.
  • Director Marina Zenovich described the interaction as rude but found it useful for her filmmaking process, providing an entry point into his character.
  • The clip has generated mixed reactions on social media, with some users criticising Chase as 'insufferable' while others came to his defence.
