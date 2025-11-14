What to expect from Children in Need 2025
- The BBC's annual Children In Need telethon is scheduled to broadcast on Friday at 7pm on BBC One and iPlayer, aiming to raise crucial funds for young people across the UK.
- The event will be hosted by a familiar line-up including Paddy McGuinness, Big Zuu, Mel Giedroyc, Rochelle Humes, Vernon Kay, and Lenny Rush.
- Viewers can anticipate comedic segments from beloved BBC programmes such as The Apprentice, EastEnders, and Gladiators.
- McFly singer Tom Fletcher will make his television debut alongside his son Buzz, performing their song "Thread Of Hope," which is linked to a new CBeebies animation celebrating Pudsey Bear's 40th anniversary.
- Eurovision entrants Remember Monday will deliver a rendition of Lou Reed’s "Perfect Day" with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, and the BBC Children In Need Choir will perform Coldplay’s "Yellow."