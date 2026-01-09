Award-winning author devastated by death of young son
- Award-winning Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's 21-month-old twin son, Nkanu Nnamdi, has died.
- The toddler, shared with her husband Dr Ivara Esege, passed away on Wednesday (7 January) following a brief illness.
- A statement from the family expressed their devastation at the "profound loss" and requested privacy and prayers.
- Adichie, celebrated for works like Half of a Yellow Sun and Americanah, is considered one of her generation's finest writers.
- Nigeria's President, Bola Tinubu, offered his condolences to Adichie and her family, empathising with their grief.