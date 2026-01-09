Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Award-winning author devastated by death of young son

In her BBC Radio 4 Reith Lecture on Freedom of Speech, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie discusses the artistic need for freedom of speech (BBC/Richard Ansett/PA)
In her BBC Radio 4 Reith Lecture on Freedom of Speech, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie discusses the artistic need for freedom of speech (BBC/Richard Ansett/PA) (BBC/Richard Ansett)
  • Award-winning Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's 21-month-old twin son, Nkanu Nnamdi, has died.
  • The toddler, shared with her husband Dr Ivara Esege, passed away on Wednesday (7 January) following a brief illness.
  • A statement from the family expressed their devastation at the "profound loss" and requested privacy and prayers.
  • Adichie, celebrated for works like Half of a Yellow Sun and Americanah, is considered one of her generation's finest writers.
  • Nigeria's President, Bola Tinubu, offered his condolences to Adichie and her family, empathising with their grief.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in